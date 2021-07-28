Advertisement

Tigers rout Twins 17-14

Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion.
Detroit Tigers players including catcher Grayson Greiner, center, and pitcher Gregory Soto,...
Detroit Tigers players including catcher Grayson Greiner, center, and pitcher Gregory Soto, right, go through the celebration line after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Minnesota Twins 17-14 despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any. Detroit led 10-0 in the fourth in an MLB game that wound with a score more fitting for an NFL matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam. Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó's second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers. Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

