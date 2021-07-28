Storms Overnight, then Refreshing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REFRESHING FORECAST, AFTER TONIGHT... We still expect a good chance for strong, and potentially damaging, thunderstorms to move through late tonight. Thunderstorms may linger into Thursday morning, then less humid air begins to move in. And as you can see, it will be refreshing air for a good week or so! Our only other chance for a shower or storm would be Saturday night and early Sunday...

Tonight: Muggy this evening, but mainly dry. Good chance for showers and storms overnight, with damaging winds and heavy rain possible. Low: 73, Wind: SW 7-14

Thursday: A shower or storm in some areas early...turning less humid late. High: 83, Wind: Becoming NW 10-20

Thursday night: Clearing and quite comfortable. Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and refreshing! High: 76

