St. Joseph County VA clinic receives $11,000 donation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County VA clinic received a large donation Wednesday.

The donation is from the 2021 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser.

The fundraiser was help in collaboration with the County Metro SWAT Team and the Mishawaka Parks Department.

It was held back in May and raised more than $11,000.

“We are just hoping that the people that need help and they need the support from the VA that the VA is here, and they can give them whatever they need. There are a lot of veterans in the area that can’t afford whatever it is that they need, and we just want to make sure that happens,” says St. Joseph County Police Corporal Chris Lawson-Rulli.

The money will go to the general fund at the VA clinic.

