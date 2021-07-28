Advertisement

St. Joseph County VA clinic receives $11,000 donation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County VA clinic received a large donation Wednesday.

The donation is from the 2021 Memorial Day Murph fundraiser.

The fundraiser was help in collaboration with the County Metro SWAT Team and the Mishawaka Parks Department.

It was held back in May and raised more than $11,000.

“We are just hoping that the people that need help and they need the support from the VA that the VA is here, and they can give them whatever they need. There are a lot of veterans in the area that can’t afford whatever it is that they need, and we just want to make sure that happens,” says St. Joseph County Police Corporal Chris Lawson-Rulli.

The money will go to the general fund at the VA clinic.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Mishawaka
Police investigating armed robbery at Mishawaka 7-Eleven
FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
Trader Joe’s South Bend hosting three-day hiring event
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra...
Man charged with murder in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Crews respond to a fatal car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
Crews responding to fatal crash on bypass near Elm Road
The money raised from the raffle goes to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, which supports...
REAL Services holds annual REAL Big Raffle
The South Bend Community School Board has voted in favor of a school reopening plan.
South Bend schools require masks for elementary students
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight, then Refreshing
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast