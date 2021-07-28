South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in South Bend are looking for a missing 25-year-old man, and they need your help.

Richard Washington was last seen on July 16th walking away from his residence on the west side of South Bend. Police say Washington is 6′1″, 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his face, neck, chest, and arms.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, please call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or Detective Bruno Martinsky at 574-235-9204.

