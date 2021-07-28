Advertisement

South Bend Mayor Mueller talks gun violence, COVID-19 response ahead of State of the City address

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is preparing to deliver his State of the City address on Thursday.

To preview what he will talk about, he sat down with 16 Morning News Now’s Tricia Sloma.

The two discussed the Citizens Police Review Board, gun violence in the city, and COVID-19 restrictions.

