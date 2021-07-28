Advertisement

South Bend Bike Garage continues to impact community

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A community cooperative continues to make a difference one bike at a time.

The South Bend Bike Garage has been around since 2019 and has made an impact on hundreds of people since then.

Here’s how it works: you can get your bike fixed for free, you can earn a bike by volunteering for six hours, or you can buy a bike at low cost.

“If you go to a store, new bikes are not real cheap,” said Dustin New, executive director. “So, this is a way to make decent bikes affordable for a lot of people.”

The South Bend Bike Garage is located at 909 Portage Avenue.

It’s open on Wednesdays from 5 – 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

