Simone Biles put mental health first, and you can too

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is a way to learn more about what’s going on and you can do it right from the comfort of home.

We’re learning about a free service to help you mind your mental health, an issue that’s a hot topic after an Olympic champion walked away from the Tokyo games to take time for herself.

“Oh, Simone Biles, my hero right now because she took a stand. There’s so many people that feel like they have to impress and they’re doing this for the world so I have to impress and then they get all of this pressure on them and they can’t take it.” Marla Godette says. She is a mental health professional and Board Member with Mental Health Awareness of Michiana.

Simone Biles walks away from the Tokyo Olympic games and places mental health front and center on the world stage, and maybe even inspiring others here at home in Michiana to put their mental wellness first. The pandemic, and life in general, can take it’s toll on the minds of many, facing depression and anxiety and sometimes...even worse.

“Suicide rates, overdoses of drugs and all types of things. It’s been very, very difficult during this pandemic especially when people can’t get out,” Godette says.

If you find yourself struggling to stay balanced, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana has a completely free screening/self-assessment available on their website, and after you complete a few questions you can start the process of healing. It can be totally anonymous. Here is a link to that website: https://mhamichiana.org/

“And they’ll give suggestions, ‘hey we recommend at this level you go and seek professional help’,” Godette adds.

At Mental Health Awareness of Michiana they say it’s ok to say you’re not okay. Like Simone Biles, an Olympic Champion, it’s just fine to take a step back for self-care.

“She took that mental health issue and took it to the world, and that is huge, that is how we fight to break stigma,” Godette says.

We all have mental health to keep in mind no matter who you are and it is important to remember that there is hope.

“I would just say that there is no health without mental health. Health is wholeness of both mind and body,” Godette adds.

