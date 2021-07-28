REAL Services holds annual REAL Big Raffle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services held their annual REAL Big Raffle on Wednesday.

To enter the raffle, contestants had to send a check worth $50 to REAL Services.

The money goes to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, which supports seniors in need.

Two-thousand raffle tickets were entered into the drawing.

The grand prize winner receives either $15,000 in cash or a $25,000 room makeover from Peacock Construction.

And 16 News Now’s own Terry McFadden had the honor to draw the winning ticket for Wednesday’s raffle.

Congrats to the grand prize winner Kathleen Stegmaier!

