Police give final report on Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Three-and-a-half months after the FedEx mass shooting, the FBI and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided a final report on the incident Wednesday morning.

Eight people were killed on April 15 at the facility near the Indianapolis International Airport. The FBI said 19-year-old Brandon Hole planned the shooting for at least nine months. They say a murder-suicide intent and mental illness are what likely led him to commit the crime.

Federal agents believe he acted alone, and no one else was aware of his plans.

“This was an attack on residents of Indianapolis, Indiana, the state of Indiana in particular who were just trying to do their jobs, trying to provide for their families, trying to do what they felt was right and they had the right to do when their lives were so tragically cut short,” says Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hole worked at the FedEx facility from August until October 2020. Police believe he targeted his former workplace because he was familiar with the “pattern of activity” at the site, rather than trying to right a perceived injustice.

