Olympic champ Biles withdraws from all-around competition

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready. Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

