Officers respond to Elkhart shooting near Benham Avenue
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is responding to a shooting that happened near the intersection of Benham Avenue and Wagner.
The suspect reportedly ran to Washington Gardens, and officers are armed with rifles.
This is still an active scene; please avoid the area.
