Officers respond to Elkhart shooting near Benham Avenue

Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is responding to a shooting that happened near the intersection of Benham Avenue and Wagner.

The suspect reportedly ran to Washington Gardens, and officers are armed with rifles.

This is still an active scene; please avoid the area.

We have a crew on-scene and are working to gather more information.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

