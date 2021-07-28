Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Tyler Christianson records personal best swims at 2020 Olympics

Swimming for Team Panama, Christianson won his heat with a personal best time of 2:02.70.
Bernhard Tyler Christianson, of Panama, swims in a heat of the men's 200-meter breaststroke at...
Bernhard Tyler Christianson, of Panama, swims in a heat of the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Notre dame swimmer Tyler Christianson showed out in the 200-meter individual medley Wednesday morning at the 2020 Olympics Games.

Swimming for Team Panama, Christianson won his heat with a personal best time of 2:02.70.

This was just Christianson’s second event ever at the Olympics.

Christianson also set a personal best in the 200-meter breaststroke on Tuesday, finishing in 2:13.41 seconds.

However, in both the breaststroke and the individual medley, Christianson was not able to advance on in the Games.

