Night of missed chances as South Bend Cubs Lose to Quad Cities 4-2

DAVENPORT, IA. (South Bend Cubs) - Tuesday night was another pitcher’s duel and another tough luck loss for Ryan Jensen. The South Bend Cubs (32-40) dropped the series opener to the Quad Cities River Bandits (47-24) by a final score of 4-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Jensen gave up a homer to the first batter he faced in the game but then settled in and threw a gem. The former Fresno State Bulldog set a new career high with 10 strikeouts, including striking out the side in order in the second inning and striking out the side again in the fifth inning.

The River Bandits added an unearned run in the first after an error at shortstop on a potential double play ball to Delvin Zinn that led to an RBI single from Eric Cole.

The Cubs cut the lead in half with a trio of consecutive hits in the seventh. Bryce Ball got things started with a one-out single and then scored on a Jake Slaughter triple over the head of Seuly Matias, who appeared to lose the ball in the night sky. Two pitches later Ryan Reynolds hit an infield single up the middle that made it a 4-2 deficit.

But the story of the game was missed opportunities for South Bend. The Cubs had at least two runners on base in each of the last five innings but only scored in the seventh. In the eighth and ninth inning the Cubs offense got the first two runners base but couldn’t push a run across in either frame.

The loss was the fourth in a row for South Bend.

Yonathan Perlaza (2-4, SB) extended his hitting streak to a Cubs season-high-tying seven games, and Jake Slaughter (2-4, 3B, R, RBI) and Ryan Reynolds (3-4, RBI) also had multi-hit games.

Next up: Matteo Bocchi (1-0, 3.16 ERA) takes the hill for the Cubs in game two against Dante Biasi (3-1, 3.65 ERA) of the River Bandits. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET.