Man charged with murder in deadly shooting appears in court
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the Waterford Glen Apartments last weekend appeared in court Wednesday.
24-year-old Demarice Williams was charged in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Macirra Williams.
He plead not guilty today and is being held without bond.
His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
