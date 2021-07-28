Man charged with murder in deadly shooting appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged with murder after a deadly shooting at the Waterford Glen Apartments last weekend appeared in court Wednesday.

24-year-old Demarice Williams was charged in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Macirra Williams.

He plead not guilty today and is being held without bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

