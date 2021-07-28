Advertisement

Jiménez hits 3-run HR, rallies White Sox past Royals 5-3

Jiménez connected for a 459-foot drive to cap a four-run rally for the AL Central leaders.
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez points while crossing the plate after hitting a three-run home...
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez points while crossing the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eloy Jiménez logged his first big hit of the season, launching a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago White Sox over the Kansas City Royals 5-3. The 24-year-old slugger, who was the 2019 AL Rookie of the Year and then kept up his power surge during the pandemic-shortened season, tore a pectoral muscle in spring training. He hadn’t played in the majors until going 0 for 4 Monday night. But Jiménez quickly made up for lost time in his second game. After hitting a single in his first at-bat, he came up in the eighth after a two-out intentional walk to Jose Abreu with Chicago trailing 3-2. Jiménez connected for a 459-foot drive to cap a four-run rally for the AL Central leaders.

