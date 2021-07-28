Jackie Young wins Gold medal after whirlwind of a week

TOKYO (WNDU) - Just nine days ago, former Irish women’s basketball star Jackie Young was added to the USA women’s 3-on-3 roster after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 and could not compete.

Young was in Florida at the time on vacation when she got the call to join the team, and on Wednesday, she had the chance to win gold.

Young and Team USA lost its first game of the Olympics on Tuesday against Japan, but still advanced to the semifinal after finishing 6-1 in pool play.

In the semifinal, the United states just came out with the victory over France 18-16 to advance to the gold medal game.

Young contributed one point and two rebounds in the win.

The United States played ROC in the gold medal game for all of the marbles.

It was a game that never made Team USA sweat.

The red, white and blue came out victorious 18-15 over ROC, and Young added two points from the charity stripe with three rebounds.

It’s been a whirlwind for Young the past week and a half, but now, she’s a gold medalist.

“It’s crazy honestly,” Young said. “I am glad I had the opportunity. I just did whatever I could to help this team win. I was a late addition and so but everyone knew that but so I just really tried to catch on quick and learn the plays. Learn the defensive schemes and all of that just so I could get thrown into the mix without messing up all of the chemistry.”

Young is clearly excited.

She says they have already started planning a gold medal parade in her home town of Princeton, Indiana.

