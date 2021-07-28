Indiana Law Enforcement Academy temporarily closes due to COVID-19

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

10 students have tested positive, and 50 others are being asked to quarantine. The majority of cases are among the 117 students who are unvaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health is helping the school with protocols. A restart date has not been set.

