Flamingo chick hatches at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Flamingo chick has hatched at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend!

The chick hatched back on July 20. The chick’s sex is still undetermined. The zoo says the chick can occasionally be seen in the flamingo house in its nest with its foster parents.

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1m280vxdcz7kstVl9bt5psdSCwp1_4Rz3/view

From the Potawatomi Zoo:

“Typically, flamingos need a flock of 20 or more individuals to successfully breed. Even though this is the only chick that’s successfully hatched this year, we’ve had numerous eggs laid, which is remarkable for a flock our size,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “What’s really cool about this chick is that it was hatched by a different flamingo pair than the ones who laid it.”

Although the egg was laid by one flamingo of a bonded pair, Pinky and Boyfriend, staff decided to move the egg to another flamingo pair, Marinara and Carnation, who ultimately hatched the egg. Boyfriend and Pinky subsequently laid another egg, and Zoo staff is still waiting to see if it hatches.

The chick can occasionally be seen in the flamingo house in its nest with its foster parents. The chick may begin venturing off the nest after a few days. Both male and female flamingos share feeding and nesting duty.

Baby flamingos are fed a reddish liquid called crop milk for about two months. In order to better drink crop milk, flamingo chicks are born without the distinctive “upside down” filter-feeding flamingo beak, which they develop as they age.

The Zoo’s flamingos are part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

