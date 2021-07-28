First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Heat and Humidity, Storms Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: another hot and humid day. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day with highs near 90 this afternoon. A heat index may reach the lower 90s during the afternoon as well. The day remains dry with the chance of storms coming in after midnight. High of 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. A SLIGHT risk for severe weather as we await storms to move in after midnight. The best chance for stronger storms occurs between midnight and 4am as a system rolls across Michiana. More scattered thunderstorms behind the line. Low of 70.

THURSDAY: Behind the initial line of storms, we see the chance for scattered thunderstorms to continue through the morning and into the early afternoon. Clouds then decrease into the afternoon with less humidity and temperatures only into the lower 80s for highs. High of 83.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with lower humidity and temperatures that are in the upper 70s. Feeling much better as we head into the weekend. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: The sun and clouds continue into the weekend with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A chance for a few thunderstorms on Sunday with the next chance heading into to middle of next week. Lower temperatures and lower humidity will headline this 10 day forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 27th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 86

Tuesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

