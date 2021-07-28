Advertisement

Cabrera, Haase power Tigers past Twins 6-5 in 11th innings

Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam for the Twins.
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13) is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after hitting a grand slam off Minnesota Twins pitcher Hansel Robles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Tigers won 6-5 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop. The Tigers tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game. Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings. Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam for the Twins.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

