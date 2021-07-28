Benton Harbor adds youth summer work program

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dozens of Benton Harbor teens are learning job skills and getting a paycheck, thanks to the city’s new youth summer work program.

A rising high school junior, 15-year-old Damaria Harris applied for the program with her mind on the future.

“By doing this, I can actually be prepared for whatever’s coming next,” she said.

The summer program is employing roughly 60 teens ranging in ages from 14 to 19. The workers spend five days a week sprucing up one city park before moving onto another public space.

“We’ll clean up the parks, help out the community, working on better communication,” explained Harris. “We’re a good group together.”

Youth worker supervisor Danny Jennings said he expects the teens to be more sensitive to seeing vandalism and litter after taking part in this program.

“They’ve taken stock into these, these environments, and they feel like, you know, ‘Maybe we can all keep them cleaner, if, you know, part of our job is to do that,’” said Jennings.

For Damaria, the job goes beyond earning a paycheck.

“I just feel like this was a - this was a good idea to help the city come together, you know, to resolve all the shootings, the fights, and all the chaos that’s been going around, because this is a lot that has been happening. But I feel like we come together as we should,” she said.

The youth worker program is looking to hire more teens who live within the Benton Harbor city limits and come from low-income families. Sign-ups take place inside the Benton Harbor High School lunchroom. Call 269-277-2431 for additional information.

The program ends August 27th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.