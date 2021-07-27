Advertisement

Vegas trades Fleury to Chicago as goalie carousel spins

Chicago was not on the 36-year-old’s 10-team no-trade list.
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) plays in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, in this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo. Reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent. Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal.AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights have traded reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. The return of a minor leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen indicates it was a salary dump. Fleury counts $7 million against the salary cap next season. Chicago was not on the 36-year-old’s 10-team no-trade list. Agent Allan Walsh says Fleury will be taking time to talk to his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future. Among other goalie moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

