US women win 50th straight Olympic game, beat Nigeria 81-72

It was also former Irish women’s basketball stars Jewell Loyd’s and Skylar Diggins-Smith’s first game at the Olympics.
Nigeria's Ify Ibekwe (52) drives past United States' Jewell Loyd (4) during women's basketball...
Nigeria's Ify Ibekwe (52) drives past United States' Jewell Loyd (4) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds in her Olympic debut to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 81-72 in the opener for both teams. The win was the Americans’ 50th consecutive victory in the Olympics dating back to a loss in the semifinals of the 1992 Barcelona Games. Diana Taurasi, who was playing in her first game in nearly a month after suffering a hip injury, has competed in the last 33 of those victories to set a record for most games in the Olympics. Ezinne Kalu scored 16 to lead Nigeria.

It was also former Irish women’s basketball stars Jewell Loyd’s and Skylar Diggins-Smith’s first game at the Olympics. Loyd scored eight points of the bench while recording five rebounds and one assist. Diggins-Smith recorded one point in the victory over Nigeria.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

