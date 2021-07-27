US women win 50th straight Olympic game, beat Nigeria 81-72

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - A’ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds in her Olympic debut to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 81-72 in the opener for both teams. The win was the Americans’ 50th consecutive victory in the Olympics dating back to a loss in the semifinals of the 1992 Barcelona Games. Diana Taurasi, who was playing in her first game in nearly a month after suffering a hip injury, has competed in the last 33 of those victories to set a record for most games in the Olympics. Ezinne Kalu scored 16 to lead Nigeria.

It was also former Irish women’s basketball stars Jewell Loyd’s and Skylar Diggins-Smith’s first game at the Olympics. Loyd scored eight points of the bench while recording five rebounds and one assist. Diggins-Smith recorded one point in the victory over Nigeria.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)