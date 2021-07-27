US women move to 6-0 in 3-on-3 hoops

TOKYO (AP) - The U.S. women have won all six of their games through the first three days of 3-on-3 basketball’s debut at the Olympics.

Kelsey Plum spotted up behind the arc for the game-winning 2-pointer in a 21-19 victory over China to close out the day’s action for the Americans. Former Irish women’s basketball star Jackie Young set the screen to open up Plum plus scored three points and added two rebounds against the Chinese.

Young scored two points and hauled in one rebound in Team USA’s 17-13 win over Italy.

They play one more pool game Tuesday against Japan. The U.S. will be the top seed for Wednesday’s semifinals and medal games.

Serbia is the lone undefeated team on the men’s side.

Shots from inside the arc are worth one point and shots from outside the arc are worth two in 3-on-3. First team to 21 wins unless 10 minutes have gone by. The team that’s ahead gets the victory in that case.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the eight-team tournament.