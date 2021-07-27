Advertisement

US women move to 6-0 in 3-on-3 hoops

Former Irish women’s basketball star Jackie Young set the screen to open up Plum plus scored three points and added two rebounds against the Chinese.
Players from the United States celebrate after beating China in a women's 3-on-3 basketball...
Players from the United States celebrate after beating China in a women's 3-on-3 basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The U.S. women have won all six of their games through the first three days of 3-on-3 basketball’s debut at the Olympics.

Kelsey Plum spotted up behind the arc for the game-winning 2-pointer in a 21-19 victory over China to close out the day’s action for the Americans. Former Irish women’s basketball star Jackie Young set the screen to open up Plum plus scored three points and added two rebounds against the Chinese.

Young scored two points and hauled in one rebound in Team USA’s 17-13 win over Italy.

They play one more pool game Tuesday against Japan. The U.S. will be the top seed for Wednesday’s semifinals and medal games.

Serbia is the lone undefeated team on the men’s side.

Shots from inside the arc are worth one point and shots from outside the arc are worth two in 3-on-3. First team to 21 wins unless 10 minutes have gone by. The team that’s ahead gets the victory in that case.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the eight-team tournament.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting and crash in South Bend early Sunday...
One South Bend man dead after early-morning shooting and crash
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
Woman seriously injured after shooting incident
Woman dead after shooting incident at Waterford Glen Apartments
United States' players celebrate winning a point during the women's volleyball preliminary...
Olympics Latest: US women win Olympic volleyball opener

Latest News

Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) shoots over Canada's Natalie Achonwa (11) during a women's...
Achonwa, Team Canada fall to Serbia in first game at Olympics
FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich watches during NFL football practice in...
Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp
Mariel Zagunis of the United States celebrates after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the...
5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis still looking to future
Kim Bui, of Germany, performs on the vault during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications...
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes