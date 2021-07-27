Trader Joe’s South Bend hosting three-day hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new Trader Joe’s grocery store that is expected to open this fall in South Bend is now hiring.

The company is currently hosting an on-site, three-day hiring event. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in-person at the new store, located at 1140 E. Howard Street at the southern end of Eddy Street Commons.

Applications will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. If you are unable to attend the event, you can apply online at traderjoes.com/careers.

