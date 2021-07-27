Advertisement

Toddler drowns in Fulton County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-month old in Fulton County is dead after what officials believe to be an accidental drowning Monday afternoon.

Just before 4:30, emergency personnel responded to Lakeview Bend in Rochester for a child that was found in a pond, not breathing.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy in Fort Wayne is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

