SWAT situation taking place in Mishawaka; avoid the area

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.

This is near the Hacienda and the 100 Center on Lincolnway West.

We know a man and a woman have been escorted out of a house.

Several agencies are on hand. Avoid the area until further notice.

We have a crew on-scene and are working to get more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.