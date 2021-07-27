Advertisement

SWAT situation taking place in Mishawaka; avoid the area

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are responding to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.

This is near the Hacienda and the 100 Center on Lincolnway West.

We know a man and a woman have been escorted out of a house.

Several agencies are on hand. Avoid the area until further notice.

We have a crew on-scene and are working to get more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Mishawaka
Police investigating armed robbery at Mishawaka 7-Eleven
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked...
Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County
Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Erin Edwards celebrated special moments that are now...
Memorial walk planned for Argos woman

Latest News

19-year-old Johnny Schultz, who was eighteen when arrested in late-July 2020, is facing a...
Day 2 of witness testimony in trial for teen accused of plotting Fulton Co. school shootings
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra...
Man charged with murder in South Bend shooting
The victim has been identified as Steven D. Mawer. He was flown to the hospital, where he is...
Man hurt in Warsaw house fire
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
Trader Joe’s South Bend hosting three-day hiring event