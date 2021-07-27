SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer Restaurant Week is underway in downtown South Bend.

Fourteen restaurants are offering special menus priced at $11, $22 or $33.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“We’re coming out of COVID and a lot of our folks didn’t work for a long time and people have been anxious to get back out into restaurants,” said Kurt Janowsky, owner of Navarre Hospitality Group. “People are ready to dine out and have been coming out, so this is great.”

Restaurant week goes through August 8th.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

