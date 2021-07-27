Storms, then Cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STORMS POSSIBLE, THEN COOLER... We have another day with very warm and humid conditions on Wednesday, although it will again not be overly oppressive. We have a good chance to get showers and thunderstorms after midnight Wednesday night. That chance will continue into Thursday, and there is a slight risk of severe weather at some point. We cool down a bit starting Thursday night, but some really cool July air comes in for the first half of next week...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70, Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Slight chance for a t’storm in spots. High: 90, Wind: W 6-12

Wednesday night: Still muggy. Good chance for a t’storm after midnight. Low: 70

Thursday: Still a good chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: 83

