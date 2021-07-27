Advertisement

South Bend man arrested after leading police on chase

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A car chase led to the arrest of a South Bend man in Miami County.

It happened Monday just before 3:30 p.m.

A state police trooper stopped a Ford Explorer with a false license plate.

The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Justin Fitch, didn’t stop and led police on a car chase.

The chase ended when the Ford crashed into a bean field.

Fitch emerged from the car and fled on foot but surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody without incident.

He’s currently in the Miami County Jail and faces several criminal charges.

