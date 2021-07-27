Advertisement

Soler hits 2 HRs, again, as Royals beat White Sox 4-3

Scott Barlow worked the final two innings and picked up his sixth save.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his second home run of the night during the fourth...
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler watches his second home run of the night during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Mike Minor (8-8) gave the Royals their fifth quality start in the last six games. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Minor’s victory in Milwaukee on July 20 started the Royals’ current winning streak. Scott Barlow worked the final two innings and picked up his sixth save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

