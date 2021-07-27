SBCSC to require K-5 students to wear masks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation will require students in kindergarten through 5th grade to wear masks this upcoming school year.

The proposal was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting.

After reviewing ongoing data around the Delta variant and having conversations with the health department, the corporation says it felt the need to make this change.

The pediatric association also released additional guidance stating they recommend mask wearing for elementary students.

Masks will be required for all students and staff while on the school bus.

