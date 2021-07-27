Advertisement

Recall Alert: Phillips Respironics recalling specific CPAP/BiLevel PAP devices

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Phillips Respironics is recalling specific CPAP/BiLevel PAP devices manufactured since 2009.

The alert was sent out to customers of Alick’s Home Medical Equipment who may have these devices in their home. The recall was issued due to a noise reducing foam found in certain devices that may break down and release chemicals into the tubing, which could be inhaled.

the company is working on repairing or replacing devices. to check if your device is affected, head to alicks.com.

