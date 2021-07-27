Advertisement

Notre Dame women fencers eliminated in Women’s team Épée quarterfinal

The Hurley sisters, Courtney and Kelley, and team USA were unable to keep up with the Republic of Korea.
Song Sera of South Korea, left, and Courtney Hurley of the United States compete in the Women's...
Song Sera of South Korea, left, and Courtney Hurley of the United States compete in the Women's Epee team quarterfinal competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WNDU) - Four Irish women’s fencers hoped to advance their countries to the semifinals of the Épée team tournament, but they all fell short.

The Hurley sisters, Courtney and Kelley, and team USA were unable to keep up with the Republic of Korea. The Red, White and Blue were eliminated 38-33.

Notre Dame fencer Ewa Nelip and Poland fell victim to Estonia in the quarterfinal 29-26.

Domer Kaylin Hsieh and her home country of Hong Kong could not get the job done in the quarterfinal, as they dropped to China 44-32.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked...
Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
FILE
Nine-year-old hurt in Cass County, Michigan ATV crash
Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Erin Edwards celebrated special moments that are now...
Memorial walk planned for Argos woman

Latest News

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
United States teammates celebrate during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match...
Annie Drews, US women win over China in volleyball
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in...
Báez hits bases-loaded single in 9th as Cubs top Reds 6-5