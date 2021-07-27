Notre Dame women fencers eliminated in Women’s team Épée quarterfinal

TOKYO (WNDU) - Four Irish women’s fencers hoped to advance their countries to the semifinals of the Épée team tournament, but they all fell short.

The Hurley sisters, Courtney and Kelley, and team USA were unable to keep up with the Republic of Korea. The Red, White and Blue were eliminated 38-33.

Notre Dame fencer Ewa Nelip and Poland fell victim to Estonia in the quarterfinal 29-26.

Domer Kaylin Hsieh and her home country of Hong Kong could not get the job done in the quarterfinal, as they dropped to China 44-32.

