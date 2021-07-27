Advertisement

Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold

Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, while King settled for the bronze.
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) - Alaska, of all places, has an Olympic champion at the pool. Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off defending champion Lilly King. Jacoby was the first swimmer from the Arctic state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team. Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver, while King settled for the bronze. Jacoby’s stunning win salvaged what had been a disappointing morning for the U.S. team, which had only managed a pair of bronzes before the teen came through.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

