Man hurt in Warsaw house fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is hurt after a house fire Monday night in Warsaw.

Emergency crews were called to the area of N. Columbia Street and W. Fort Wayne Street around 9:30 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames on the first story of a home in the 300 block of W. Fort Wayne Street and fire out of multiple windows.

Crews entered the home and found one victim on the second floor.  He was removed through a 2nd floor window and taken down by ladder where medics were staging.  No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The victim has been identified as Steven D. Mawer.  He was flown to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The fire is still under active investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal as well as Warsaw-Wayne Fire Marshal Fretz.

