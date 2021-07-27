Man charged with murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal criminal charges have been filed against a South Bend man in connection with a shooting last week at Waterford Glen Apartments.

24-year-old Demarice Williams has been charged with murder. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra Williams, eventually died from her injuries.

According to the court affidavit, the couple was not married, despite the same last name, but they were a couple and had children. Demarice reportedly told police the gun accidently was fired off as he was putting it away while the couple was “play fighting,” but police say physical and ballistic evidence from the scene makes his story implausible.

Demarice was arrested on Saturday, July 24, and remains in custody. His arraignment and initial hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. He faces a maximum sentencing of 65 years.

