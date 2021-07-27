Advertisement

Man charged with murder in South Bend shooting

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra...
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra Williams, eventually died from her injuries.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal criminal charges have been filed against a South Bend man in connection with a shooting last week at Waterford Glen Apartments.

24-year-old Demarice Williams has been charged with murder. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra Williams, eventually died from her injuries.

According to the court affidavit, the couple was not married, despite the same last name, but they were a couple and had children. Demarice reportedly told police the gun accidently was fired off as he was putting it away while the couple was “play fighting,” but police say physical and ballistic evidence from the scene makes his story implausible.

Demarice was arrested on Saturday, July 24, and remains in custody. His arraignment and initial hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. He faces a maximum sentencing of 65 years.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Mishawaka
Police investigating armed robbery at Mishawaka 7-Eleven
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked...
Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County
Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Erin Edwards celebrated special moments that are now...
Memorial walk planned for Argos woman

Latest News

19-year-old Johnny Schultz, who was eighteen when arrested in late-July 2020, is facing a...
Day 2 of witness testimony in trial for teen accused of plotting Fulton Co. school shootings
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
SWAT situation taking place in Mishawaka; avoid the area
The victim has been identified as Steven D. Mawer. He was flown to the hospital, where he is...
Man hurt in Warsaw house fire
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
Trader Joe’s South Bend hosting three-day hiring event