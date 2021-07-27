Advertisement

Kepler’s RBI single gives Twins 6-5 win vs. Tigers in 10

Soto had two outs in the 10th before a walk and Kepler’s ninth career game-ending hit.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, left, gets a water shower after his walk-off, bases-loaded single off Detroit Tigers pitcher Gregory Soto in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning against All-Star closer Gregory Soto gave the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Soto walked the bases loaded in the ninth before striking out Willians Astudillo on three pitches, finishing him with a 100 mph fastball. Soto had two outs in the 10th before a walk and Kepler’s ninth career game-ending hit. Robbie Grossman’s pinch-hit, two-run homer tied it for the Tigers with one out in the ninth after Twins All-Star closer Taylor Rogers was pulled from the game with a sprained left middle finger.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

