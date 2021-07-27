Jackie Young, Team USA 3-on-3 women’s hoops fall to Japan 20-18 before semifinal

TOKYO (WNDU) - Early on Tuesday morning, Jackie Young and the United State women’s three-on-three basketball team fell to Japan 20-18 in pool play.

This was the first loss for Team USA in the Olympics. They started the Games 6-0.

Young added four points and four rebounds for the red, white and blue in the loss.

Despite the loss, Team USA is still in the semifinal. The Americans will face France at 4 AM ET on Wednesday morning. The medal games will take place later in the day.

