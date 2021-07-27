Itkin, Meinhardt eliminated in Men’s fencing foil tournament

CHIBA CITY, JAPAN. (WNDU) - Two Domers Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt looked to move on in the Men’s fencing foil tournament Monday morning at the Olympics in Tokyo, but both were ousted before the quarterfinals.

The No. 1 seed in the men’s foil was Irish star Meinhardt.

He was upset by the ROC’s Vladislav Mylnikov in the Table of 32, 15 to 11.

Itkin was able to advance to the Table of 16 after he recorded a 15-11 victory over R.O.C.’s Kirill Borodachev in the Table of 32. However, Borodoachev and Itkin would meet again and it was the Russian who came out victorious, 15-13.

