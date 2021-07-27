Advertisement

Irish manager Link Jarrett named D1Baseball’s coach of the year

In just his second season in South Bend, Jarrett led the Irish to their first Regional win since 2002.
Irish captain Niko Kavadas hands Link Jarrett the ball that clinched the 2021 South Bend Regional on June 6, 2021.
Irish captain Niko Kavadas hands Link Jarrett the ball that clinched the 2021 South Bend Regional on June 6, 2021.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Irish manager Link Jarrett was named the D1Baseball Coach of the Year.

Notre Dame also won the ACC Regular Season title despite being picked to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason.

In Jarrett’s two seasons on campus, the Irish have 45-15 overall record. The hope next year for Jarrett and the Irish is to make it to Omaha for the College World Series.

