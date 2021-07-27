Irish manager Link Jarrett named D1Baseball’s coach of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Irish manager Link Jarrett was named the D1Baseball Coach of the Year.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐃𝟏𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🏆



In just two seasons in South Bend, Link Jarrett orchestrated a remarkable turnaround at @NDBaseball. @aaronfitt explains what makes Jarrett one of college baseball's best coaches.



🔗 https://t.co/Wjyn15QyVd pic.twitter.com/h5BKsljzmy — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 27, 2021

In just his second season in South Bend, Jarrett led the Irish to their first Regional win since 2002.

Notre Dame also won the ACC Regular Season title despite being picked to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason.

In Jarrett’s two seasons on campus, the Irish have 45-15 overall record. The hope next year for Jarrett and the Irish is to make it to Omaha for the College World Series.

