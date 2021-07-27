Gov. Whitmer announces plans for affordable housing investment

DETROIT, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a $100 million plan to boost affordable housing.

The money will come from federal COVID relief and will help create 2,000 new rental homes.

Whitmer also plans to include $380 million in private money. She says the project will bring in more than 1,600 jobs. “Today’s investment is one more piece of the puzzle as we put Michigan first and continue our economic jumpstart,” Whitmer says.

The state will also invest in the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund. With it, the state can issue grants or loans for projects aimed at increasing affordable housing.

