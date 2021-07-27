Advertisement

Further Records Requested for Community Police Review Board Director

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking into the hiring of Joshua Reynolds.

“To calm any more fears of things that may have happened or did not happen. The council is looking for extensive information about this person that we are going to be working with,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.

Reynolds was hired by City Clerk Dawn Jones back in May as the new Community Police Review Board Director.

In this role, Reynolds will be responsible for investigating police misconduct.

There’s been backlash from the community and growing concern about his hiring.

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Reynolds was suspended at least six times as an officer with the Indiana Police Department.

Now, the council is requesting internal affairs records from the Indianapolis Police Department and the Butler University Police Department.

“To get his information...information that is not necessarily shared publicly...I think there needs to be some clarification on what actually happened at those last two places he was employed,” said Davis Jr.

Reynolds voluntarily signed off on this.

“...so we are going to move forward with our requests,” said Davis Jr.

The council said they want more control over the hiring process moving forward.

“The council wants a little bit more control over the hiring of the director so we don’t experience this problem again,” Davis Jr. said.

The Council still plans to hire 9 people to be on the review board.

Davis Jr. said they received about 29 applications and will discuss a timeline at an executive session committee hearing soon.

Jones also reportedly hired a new lawyer to help handle matters related to the review board.

We reached out to the Jones for comment but have not heard back.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked...
Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County
A boat catches on fire on Lake Wawasee Saturday.
Two injured in boat fire on Lake Wawasee
FILE
Nine-year-old hurt in Cass County, Michigan ATV crash
Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Erin Edwards celebrated special moments that are now...
Memorial walk planned for Argos woman

Latest News

FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cooler days ahead...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
This year is on track to be one of the deadliest years along Lake Michigan with over 20 people...
Lake Michigan on track to have one the deadliest years for drownings