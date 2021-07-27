Further Records Requested for Community Police Review Board Director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking into the hiring of Joshua Reynolds.

“To calm any more fears of things that may have happened or did not happen. The council is looking for extensive information about this person that we are going to be working with,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.

Reynolds was hired by City Clerk Dawn Jones back in May as the new Community Police Review Board Director.

In this role, Reynolds will be responsible for investigating police misconduct.

There’s been backlash from the community and growing concern about his hiring.

Documents obtained by the South Bend Tribune show Reynolds was suspended at least six times as an officer with the Indiana Police Department.

Now, the council is requesting internal affairs records from the Indianapolis Police Department and the Butler University Police Department.

“To get his information...information that is not necessarily shared publicly...I think there needs to be some clarification on what actually happened at those last two places he was employed,” said Davis Jr.

Reynolds voluntarily signed off on this.

“...so we are going to move forward with our requests,” said Davis Jr.

The council said they want more control over the hiring process moving forward.

“The council wants a little bit more control over the hiring of the director so we don’t experience this problem again,” Davis Jr. said.

The Council still plans to hire 9 people to be on the review board.

Davis Jr. said they received about 29 applications and will discuss a timeline at an executive session committee hearing soon.

Jones also reportedly hired a new lawyer to help handle matters related to the review board.

We reached out to the Jones for comment but have not heard back.

