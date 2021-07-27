First Alert Forecast: The Heat and Humidity Continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Hot and humid with full sunshine. Highs approach 90 during the afternoon with a heat index in the middle 90s. LOW swim risk along lake Michigan. This will be a great day to cool off in the lake. High of 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cooling off through the evening with mostly clear skies and a chance for some patchy fog during the morning hours. Low of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Remaining hot and humid throughout the day. We do see increasing cloud cover during the evening ahead of our rain chances. The heat index will again reach into the middle 90s. Stay cool! High of 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms coming in after midnight and continuing through the first half of the day. Clouds begin to clear later in the day. Highs reach the lower 80s with lower humidity. Feeling much better by the afternoon. High of 83.

LONG RANGE: A mixture of sun and clouds through the end of the week and the weekend. We see the highs down into the lower 80s which makes it feel much more comfortable. The rain chances look to hold off for a while. More of an isolated thunderstorm chance by next week!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 26th, 2021

Monday’s High: 89

Monday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

