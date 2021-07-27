Day 2 of witness testimony in trial for teen accused of plotting Fulton Co. school shootings

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) -Tuesday is the second day of testimony in the jury trial for a teen accused of plotting a Columbine-style school shooting in Fulton County.

19-year-old Johnny Schultz, who was eighteen when arrested in late-July 2020, is facing a level-two felony for conspiracy to commit murder and two level-six felonies for intimidation and possession of meth.

16 News Now sat in on today’s testimony at the Fulton County Courthouse to tell us what we learned from the other teen charged in connection with the shooting plot, who is already serving an eight-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit murder after pleading guilty in March.

18-year-old Donald Victor Robin Jr. said he and Schultz alone made plans to carry-out a shooting at Rochester High School and Caston High School.

Several details in their plan paid homage to the Columbine School massacre in 1999.

Schultz walks across the street from the Fulton County Courthouse to the jail after hearing his convicted partner liken his own role in their school shooting plot to Dylan Klebold and Schultz’s to Eric Harris, the two gunmen who in 1999 killed 13-people at Columbine High School.

Robin told jurors he and Schultz intended on doing the same at Rochester High out of ‘revenge’ and at Caston High School out of ‘opportunity’.

Robin said he identified with Klebold by adopting some of the codewords he used, and by getting a tattoo with the handgun Klebold used during the shooting spree. He says he’s since covered up that tattoo.

He shed light on ways Schultz emulated Harris by getting a tattoo of the shotgun used in the massacre and then wanting to buy a similar shotgun at a Logansport pawnshop to be used in their shooting.

He said both of their tattoos had phrases the Columbine shooters said during their rampage.

They also decorated their hats with several references to Columbine and wanted to use explosives, like the ones that were unsuccessful in 1999.

He said there was never any hesitation or lack of seriousness by Schultz, and had they not been arrested, they both fully intended on carrying out their plan.

He said Shultz was with him when they used Robins’ computer to look up information about their plan, but can’t prove they were together.

The defense addressed inconsistencies between Robins’ response in a deposition, to what he said in court today.

The defense attempted to get the conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation charges dismissed at the end of the hearing, but the judge sided with the prosecution denying the motion.

Robin was Tuesday’s only witness.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning at 9:00 A.M. with final statements.

