Advertisement

Crossroads Classic to end in 2021, Notre Dame to play St. Mary’s in Maui Invitational

The Crossroads Classic schedule for 2021 has not been released yet.
Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots over Notre Dame guards Trey Wertz (2) and Prentiss Hubb...
Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) shoots over Notre Dame guards Trey Wertz (2) and Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Purdue defeated Notre Dame 88-78. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s rare for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team to make some noise in July, but they did anyway.

According to a report from the IndyStar, 2021 will be the final year the Crossroads Classic takes place. The annual showing down at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse includes four of the top basketball programs in the Hoosier State - Notre Dame, Indiana, Butler and Purdue.

The mid-December staple took place in Indianapolis for 10 season. Notre Dame had a 4-6 record playing in the Crossroads Classic.

The Crossroads Classic schedule for 2021 has not been released yet.

While the Irish will no longer return to Indianapolis in 2021, they will be back in the Maui Invitational for the first time since 2017. Notre Dame won the 2017 Maui Invitational over Michigan State, and Irish head coach Mike Brey took off his shirt to celebrate.

Notre Dame will play St. Mary’s in the first game of the Maui Invitational. The game will be a 11:30 PM ET tip on November 22. Fans can watch the game on ESPN2.

The winner will play the winner of the Oregon-Chaminade game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Mishawaka
Police investigating armed robbery at Mishawaka 7-Eleven
One person has been shot in an early Sunday morning shooting.
One person injured in shooting near ND campus
After a short chase and the use of pepper spray by an officer, Taghon was arrested and booked...
Man arrested after break-in, vandalism in St. Joseph County
Surrounded by laughter and loved ones, Erin Edwards celebrated special moments that are now...
Memorial walk planned for Argos woman

Latest News

Irish captain Niko Kavadas hands Link Jarrett the ball that clinched the 2021 South Bend...
Irish manager Link Jarrett named D1Baseball’s coach of the year
Japan's Mai Yamamoto (23) shoots as United States' Jacquelyn Young (8) defends during a women's...
Jackie Young, Team USA 3-on-3 women’s hoops fall to Japan 20-18 before semifinal
Nigeria's Ify Ibekwe (52) drives past United States' Jewell Loyd (4) during women's basketball...
US women win 50th straight Olympic game, beat Nigeria 81-72
Song Sera of South Korea, left, and Courtney Hurley of the United States compete in the Women's...
Notre Dame women fencers eliminated in Women’s team Épée quarterfinal