Crossroads Classic to end in 2021, Notre Dame to play St. Mary’s in Maui Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s rare for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team to make some noise in July, but they did anyway.

According to a report from the IndyStar, 2021 will be the final year the Crossroads Classic takes place. The annual showing down at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse includes four of the top basketball programs in the Hoosier State - Notre Dame, Indiana, Butler and Purdue.

The mid-December staple took place in Indianapolis for 10 season. Notre Dame had a 4-6 record playing in the Crossroads Classic.

The Crossroads Classic schedule for 2021 has not been released yet.

While the Irish will no longer return to Indianapolis in 2021, they will be back in the Maui Invitational for the first time since 2017. Notre Dame won the 2017 Maui Invitational over Michigan State, and Irish head coach Mike Brey took off his shirt to celebrate.

And you thought Maui Mike Brey’s sideline attire was casual ...



MAUI CHAMPS!!!#NDinMaui pic.twitter.com/VDA32cCweH — Notre Dame Basketball (@NDmbb) November 23, 2017

Notre Dame will play St. Mary’s in the first game of the Maui Invitational. The game will be a 11:30 PM ET tip on November 22. Fans can watch the game on ESPN2.

The winner will play the winner of the Oregon-Chaminade game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.