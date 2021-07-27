Advertisement

Cooler days ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TWO MORE DAYS OF HEAT... While it was hot and rather humid today, it was not overly oppressive for July. Each of the next 2 days will get close to 90 again, but the humidity levels will creep up even more each day. So the heat index will probably go above today...to just above 90 on Tuesday, and to around 93 or 94 on Wednesday. A cool front then moves in with a good chance for showers and storms from Wednesday evening through early afternoon on Thursday. It will then turn a bit cooler for 3 or 4 days, with even cooler air expected late in the weekend into next week...

Tonight: Continued mostly clear and rather muggy. Low: 67, Wind: Var 3-6

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, hot and rather humid. High: 90, Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and more muggy. Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of a storm by evening. High: 90

