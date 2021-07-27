Chris Ackels will be new PA voice at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame announced on Tuesday that Chris Ackels will be the new voice at Notre Dame Stadium this fall.

He will replace longtime PA announcer Mike Collins, who retired following the 2020 season.

When I was in high school it was the Blue jerseys & Gold helmets of @JesuitAthletics, and I used to dream of this.



Dreams do come true.



Lots of people to thank along the way. See you on Saturdays in South Bend!! https://t.co/b0dOOJaRz3 — Chris Ackels (@ChrisAckels) July 27, 2021

Ackels currently is the in-stadium host and emcee for the Chicago White Sox. He lives in Chicago and has worked with the Bulls and Blackhawks as well. He also announced events at Northwestern, DePaul, SMU and Saint Louis University.

Ackels graduated from Saint Louis University and received his masters from DePaul.

Notre Dame’s first home game of the season is on September 11 against Toledo. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on NBC.

