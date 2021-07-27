Advertisement

Chris Ackels will be new PA voice at Notre Dame Stadium

Chris Ackels on the field at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Chris Ackels on the field at Guaranteed Rate Field.(Chris Ackels)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame announced on Tuesday that Chris Ackels will be the new voice at Notre Dame Stadium this fall.

He will replace longtime PA announcer Mike Collins, who retired following the 2020 season.

Ackels currently is the in-stadium host and emcee for the Chicago White Sox. He lives in Chicago and has worked with the Bulls and Blackhawks as well. He also announced events at Northwestern, DePaul, SMU and Saint Louis University.

Ackels graduated from Saint Louis University and received his masters from DePaul.

Notre Dame’s first home game of the season is on September 11 against Toledo. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on NBC.

