Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles.
Gymnasts from the United States, Simone Biles, centre, Jordan Chiles , right, and Sunisa Lee...
Gymnasts from the United States, Simone Biles, centre, Jordan Chiles , right, and Sunisa Lee cheer the performance of teammate Grace McCallum performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - American star Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final competition following one rotation on Tuesday night, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades. Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the U.S. to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she’s redefined. Biles is the latest in a series of high-profile athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka, who have used their platforms to discuss their mental heath struggles. A subject that was once taboo has become far more accepted and embraced.

