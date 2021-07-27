Advertisement

Báez hits bases-loaded single in 9th as Cubs top Reds 6-5

Kyle Farmer added a homer as the Reds’ winning streak against Chicago ended at four.
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Javier Báez hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. Anthony Rizzo homered in his second straight game for the Cubs. Joey Votto homered for the third time in three games and drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which dropped its second straight and lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Kyle Farmer added a homer as the Reds’ winning streak against Chicago ended at four.

